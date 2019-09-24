  1. Home
Taiwan records first case of XDR typhoid, imported from Pakistan

Man in his 30s still in isolation ward, but out of danger: CDC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/24 17:04
The CDC reported Taiwan's first case of XDR typhoid fever Tuesday September 24.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (September 24) announced the first case of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid fever, diagnosed in a man who had visited Pakistan.

XDR Salmonella Typhi is a life-threatening and highly infectious disease, resistant to five classes of antibiotics, leaving azithromycin as the only effective oral antibiotic.

While the Taiwanese patient had visited Morocco, India, Pakistan and Indonesia, tests showed he most likely contracted the virus during his stay in Pakistan, the Central News Agency reported. The country has registered more than 5,200 cases of the typhoid fever since 2016, mostly in the cities of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The patient, a man in his 30s from Central Taiwan, showed the symptoms of typhoid, such as diarrhea, fever and a red rash during his stay overseas on August 4, but he only took medicine and waited to visit hospital until August 26, after his return to Taiwan, CNA reported.

As his condition did not improve, he returned to the hospital on August 31 for tests, which showed he had contracted XDR typhoid.

Even though the patient was out of danger, he was still being kept at a hospital isolation ward, but none of his relatives showed any signs of the disease, according to the CDC.

While the man was the first case of XDR typhoid inside Taiwan, the more common form of typhoid fever had affected 18 people this year so far, including six cases imported from Indonesia, two from Cambodia, and four domestic cases, the CDC said.
