Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|_
|Cleveland
|92
|64
|.590
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|64
|.590
|_
___
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|85
|69
|.552
|_
|Milwaukee
|86
|70
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|4
___
Washington 7, Philadelphia 2
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
___