Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/24 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 94 62 .603 _
Cleveland 92 64 .590 _
Tampa Bay 92 64 .590 _

___

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 85 69 .552 _
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 _
Chicago 82 74 .526 4

___

Monday's Games

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

___