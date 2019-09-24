TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is joining hands with Malaysia to launch Mycybersale Asia 2019, an online sales event taking place between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3 that will see around 2,000 Taiwanese brands make inroads in the Southeast Asian market.

Co-sponsored by Taiwan's Department of Commerce (DOC) and Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), this year marks the first time the Malaysian government-led shopping extravaganza has entered into a partnership with another country in the region, reported CNA.

As many as 100,000 Taiwanese products spanning cosmetics, home accessories, clothing, and food will become available to consumers during the weeklong event. Taiwan-based e-commerce giants such as PChome Online and Books.com.tw will also participate.

The collaboration is part of the Taiwanese government’s efforts to help local businesses gain access to the markets of New Southbound Policy countries, said Lee Mai (李鎂), director of the DOC. By providing assistance via marketing and logistics subsidies, the government hopes to unlock commercial opportunities for Taiwanese businesses, she added.

Now in its sixth year, Mycybersale Asia has seen the continued growth of sales from NT$500 million (US$15.9 million) in 2014 to NT$2.9 billion in 2018. The cooperation could serve as a launching point for forays into other regional online shopping events, according to the Commerce Development Research Institute.