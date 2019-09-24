  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan, Malaysia team up to hold Mycybersale Asia shopping fest

Taiwan eyes expanded e-commerce opportunities in Southeast Asia

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/24 16:29
Mycybersale Asia website screenshot

Mycybersale Asia website screenshot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is joining hands with Malaysia to launch Mycybersale Asia 2019, an online sales event taking place between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3 that will see around 2,000 Taiwanese brands make inroads in the Southeast Asian market.

Co-sponsored by Taiwan's Department of Commerce (DOC) and Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), this year marks the first time the Malaysian government-led shopping extravaganza has entered into a partnership with another country in the region, reported CNA.

As many as 100,000 Taiwanese products spanning cosmetics, home accessories, clothing, and food will become available to consumers during the weeklong event. Taiwan-based e-commerce giants such as PChome Online and Books.com.tw will also participate.

The collaboration is part of the Taiwanese government’s efforts to help local businesses gain access to the markets of New Southbound Policy countries, said Lee Mai (李鎂), director of the DOC. By providing assistance via marketing and logistics subsidies, the government hopes to unlock commercial opportunities for Taiwanese businesses, she added.

Now in its sixth year, Mycybersale Asia has seen the continued growth of sales from NT$500 million (US$15.9 million) in 2014 to NT$2.9 billion in 2018. The cooperation could serve as a launching point for forays into other regional online shopping events, according to the Commerce Development Research Institute.
Mycybersale Asia
Malaysia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and Malaysia to conserve ancestral halls
Taiwan and Malaysia to conserve ancestral halls
2019/09/09 14:14
Taiwan seeks to attract investment from Malaysia
Taiwan seeks to attract investment from Malaysia
2019/09/02 14:41
Taiwan record label, MOC to hold musician exchange in Malaysia
Taiwan record label, MOC to hold musician exchange in Malaysia
2019/08/20 17:28
Pop singers from Malaysia and Singapore visit Taipei for tourism campaign
Pop singers from Malaysia and Singapore visit Taipei for tourism campaign
2019/08/17 15:07
Malaysian man declared brain dead after incident off Taiwan’s Orchid Island
Malaysian man declared brain dead after incident off Taiwan’s Orchid Island
2019/08/06 19:19