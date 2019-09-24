TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of a new suspension bridge parallel to the existing one near Shuanglong Waterfall (雙龍瀑布), a popular tourist attraction in central Taiwan, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The Nantou County Government has acquired NT$55 million (US$1.8 million) in funds to build the suspension bridge, which is slated to be more tourist-friendly, CNA reported on Monday (Sept. 23). The bridge's deck, which has been painted with the colors of the rainbow, is nearing completion, and the county government has been working diligently toward its goal of inaugurating the bridge by the end of this year.

Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) said the Shuanglong rainbow suspension bridge is 342 meters in length and stretches 110 meters above the valley with a 20-meter difference in elevation between each end. When visitors walk across the bridge, they will be able to enjoy a view of both the upper and lower falls. In full spate, Shuanglong Waterfall is one of Taiwan’s most spectacular sights.

Lin added that a scenic lookout platform on each side of the bridge is planned and that the platforms will also serve as a resting area for visitors waiting to walk across. A limited number of people are allowed on the bridge at any given time.

Those wishing to visit the nearby aboriginal village of Shuanglong will have to park their vehicles on the river banks under the Shuanglong Bridge and take a shuttle bus, the commissioner said, as parking lots in the village are few. He added that the terminal shuttle bus stop is the barrier-free trail leading to the entrance of the new bridge.