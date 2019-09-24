  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Bridge near central Taiwan's Shuanglong Waterfall to be inaugurated at year's end

Shuanglong (Twin Dragons) Waterfall one of Taiwan’s most spectacular falls

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/24 16:04
(Nantou County Government photo)

(Nantou County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of a new suspension bridge parallel to the existing one near Shuanglong Waterfall (雙龍瀑布), a popular tourist attraction in central Taiwan, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The Nantou County Government has acquired NT$55 million (US$1.8 million) in funds to build the suspension bridge, which is slated to be more tourist-friendly, CNA reported on Monday (Sept. 23). The bridge's deck, which has been painted with the colors of the rainbow, is nearing completion, and the county government has been working diligently toward its goal of inaugurating the bridge by the end of this year.

Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) said the Shuanglong rainbow suspension bridge is 342 meters in length and stretches 110 meters above the valley with a 20-meter difference in elevation between each end. When visitors walk across the bridge, they will be able to enjoy a view of both the upper and lower falls. In full spate, Shuanglong Waterfall is one of Taiwan’s most spectacular sights.

Lin added that a scenic lookout platform on each side of the bridge is planned and that the platforms will also serve as a resting area for visitors waiting to walk across. A limited number of people are allowed on the bridge at any given time.

Those wishing to visit the nearby aboriginal village of Shuanglong will have to park their vehicles on the river banks under the Shuanglong Bridge and take a shuttle bus, the commissioner said, as parking lots in the village are few. He added that the terminal shuttle bus stop is the barrier-free trail leading to the entrance of the new bridge.
Shuanglong Waterfall
suspension bridge
Nantou County

RELATED ARTICLES

Nantou County Government offers treasure hunt activity to visitors
Nantou County Government offers treasure hunt activity to visitors
2019/03/13 12:27
Taiwanese 'bikini climber' dies after mountain fall in Nantou County
Taiwanese 'bikini climber' dies after mountain fall in Nantou County
2019/01/21 14:06
Over 5,500 participate in scenic Sun Moon Lake Marathon in central Taiwan
Over 5,500 participate in scenic Sun Moon Lake Marathon in central Taiwan
2019/01/20 17:40
Taiwan's longest suspension bridge free of charge during plum flower festival
Taiwan's longest suspension bridge free of charge during plum flower festival
2019/01/14 15:47
Local gov. buys cabbages for elderly in central Taiwan
Local gov. buys cabbages for elderly in central Taiwan
2018/12/26 14:26