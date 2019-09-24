  1. Home
Yunlin County Taiwan's top agricultural producer for fourth year running

Yunlin followed by Pingtung and Changhua in highest value agricultural yields in 2018

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/24 15:50
File photo: Farmers in Yunlin County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to data recently reported by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics of the Executive Yuan, Taiwan’s highest agricultural yield in 2018 came from Yunlin County, followed by Pingtung County.

According to statistics on gross domestic product, Yunlin and Pingtung lead the country in the production of agricultural goods, a category which includes timber, seafood, and livestock. In 2018, the country’s total agricultural output amounted to NT$498.6 billion (US$16 billion).

Yunlin County alone was responsible for NT$76.9 billion of the total, with another NT$69.2 billion coming from Pingtung. The third-largest agricultural producer in 2018 was Changhua County, which was responsible for NT$59.1 billion.

Together, these three counties account over one third of Taiwan’s agricultural output. According to the Liberty Times, Pingtung has remained the country’s second-largest source of agricultural wealth since 2015, being beaten out by Yunlin County for four years running.
