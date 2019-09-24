TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) unveiled the prototype of Taiwan’s advanced jet trainer in Taichung on Tuesday (Sept. 24), declaring it to be a new chapter for the country’s national defense industry.

“Today marks a big day for the Republic of China Air Force and a milestone for the country’s aerospace industry,” said Tsai during a ceremony held by the Taichung-based Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) on Tuesday. Standing in front of the new domestically built aircraft, named “Yung Ing,” which literally means a “brave eagle,” Tsai affirmed that the advanced jet trainer program initiated in 2017 is a worthy endeavor despite frequent skepticism from opponents.

The majority of the training jet’s components were developed by the state-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), and the aircraft was manufactured by the AIDC. The prototype will be put to the test next year, and the ultimate goal of the project is to produce 66 units by the summer of 2026 on a budget of NT$68.6 billion (US$2.3 billion).

The program serves as a testament to the progress made by Taiwan’s military technology and aerospace industries, Tsai said. She praised the NCSIST for having developed the aircraft’s core systems and the AIDC for making the jet a reality within three years.

According to Tsai, the technologies acquired by the program will be transferred to partnering enterprises around the country so that more Taiwanese companies can contribute to the development of the national defense industry. This will not only help domestic industries improve but also expand to the international market.

Talent incubation is also an important advantage of the program, said Tsai, adding that not long ago, staff from U.S. partners complimented the AIDC’s young technicians on their skill. Tsai emphasized that the project has already generated 1,200 jobs in the country and is likely to create 800 more in the following years.