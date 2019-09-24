TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to criticism by the New Power Party (NPP), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Sunday (Sept. 22) said that Taiwan needs a "Meiji Restoration, not a Boxer Rebellion."

While announcing legislative nominees for the Taiwan People’s Party (TTP) on Sunday (Sept. 22), Ko said the party will try to avoid the previous mistakes of other parties such as the Taiwan Solidarity Union, People First Party, and NPP by steering clear of the axis between pro-unification and pro-independence. In response, NPP Secretary-General Wu Pei-yun (吳佩芸) that same day said that in avoiding the issue of sovereignty, the TPP will become a "rootless political party, reported Storm Media.

Ko countered by saying "What Taiwan needs is a Meiji Restoration, not a Boxer Rebellion," according to the report. Ko claimed that his party's focus will be on Taiwan, its overall position in the world, and not deliberately take either side in the pro-unification/pro-independence debate.

NPP Taipei City Councilor Huang Yu-fen (黃郁芬) on Monday (Sept. 23) stressed that "This is not about boxers," reported Liberty Times. Huang said that Lee Ming-che (李明哲) and Morrison Lee (李孟居) are among many unaccounted for in China.

Huang said that the mayor believes that there is a problem in maintaining exchanges, but in the exchange process, whether Taipei is a free speech city and whether it protects its citizens is a practical problem, especially as a mayor of the capital. However, at present, no positive action has been taken by the Mayor, said Huang.

That same day, Ko responded by asking, "Which of the past actions [by TPP] violates Taiwan's subjectivity and priority?" He then reiterated that Taiwan needs a Meiji Restoration, not a Boxer Rebellion, according to the report.