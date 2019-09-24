TOKYO (AP) — Russia is returning for its second game of the Rugby World Cup after just four days off. Samoa will be fresh and ready to go at Kumagaya.

Given only the short break, Russia surprisingly retained the same 23-man squad which lost 30-10 to host Japan in the tournament opener last Friday.

Kirill Golosnitskiy scored the first try of the tournament, but the opener went mostly Japan's way after that.

The Samoans will be without captain Jack Lam on Tuesday but should have too much experience to be too troubled by Russia.

At 37 years, 268 days, flyhalf Tusi Pisi is set to surpass late captain Peter Fatialofa as the oldest Samoan to play at a Rugby World Cup.

It's the only game on Day 5 of the tournament. Fiji will play its second game when it takes on Uruguay on Wednesday.

