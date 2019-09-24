  1. Home
Nationals handle Phillies 7-2, reduce magic number to 3

By  Associated Press
2019/09/24 10:37
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Monday night to strengthen their playoff positioning.

Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes and Trea Turner homered for Washington, which moved a half-game ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the wild-card standings. The Nationals reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to three.

Philadelphia was pushed to the brink of elimination after beginning the season with great expectations after signing former Washington slugger Bryce Harper to a blockbuster deal. The Phillies have to win their final seven games while Milwaukee or Washington loses out to have any hope of reaching the wild-card game.