PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Democratic donors who helped Joe Biden raise money at the start of his White House run have welcomed the former vice president back to Philadelphia for a big-dollar fundraiser.

An invitation shows tickets for the event at a downtown museum Monday ran from as high as $40,000 for those who bundled large sums and got to attend a VIP reception.

Biden has a deep well of support in Philadelphia, where his campaign is headquartered. He is also a Pennsylvania native who represented nearby Delaware in the Senate for decades.

The event comes ahead of next week's third quarter reporting deadline, which will offer a crucial measure of which candidates have the resources to compete in the homestretch leading up to the Iowa caucuses in February.