BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Oct
|2454
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2467
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2479
|2481
|2449
|2454
|Down
|19
|Mar
|2485
|2485
|2460
|2467
|Down
|12
|May
|2474
|2477
|2455
|2461
|Down
|7
|Jul
|2453
|2454
|2433
|2439
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2421
|2432
|2408
|2416
|Down
|9
|Dec
|2394
|2394
|2373
|2380
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2382
|2382
|2365
|2368
|Down
|10
|May
|2377
|2377
|2365
|2367
|Down
|9
|Jul
|2370
|2370
|2367
|2367
|Down
|8