Zsori wins FIFA award for best goal

MILAN (AP) — The FIFA Best awards ceremony has opened with teenager Dániel Zsóri' bicycle-kick winner on his debut for Debrecen being voted best goal of the season.

The Puskas Award-winning goal from the 18-year-old came minutes after he came on as a substitute during Debrecen's 2-1 victory over Ferencváros in the Hungarian League.

The FIFA ceremony is at Milan's iconic Teatro all Scala — the globe's premier opera venue.

