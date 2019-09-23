TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia's Interior Ministry says a man with a knife stabbed to death a police officer on security duty at a court in the Tunisian town of Bizerte, north of the capital.

Officials say a soldier was also injured in Monday's attack.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Lahyouni told The Associated Press that police pursued the assailant and quickly arrested him.

A Defense Ministry spokesman says the suspect also wounded a soldier at a bus station near the court.

Authorities didn't identify the assailant, but the police's National Union for Special Services said the attacker is suspected of being a religious extremist.

In November 2017 an assailant with a knife, described as an extremist, attacked two police officers in front of Tunisia's parliament, calling the officers "unbelievers."