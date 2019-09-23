DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is trying to seal its first trophy in the Twenty20 format as it takes on injury-plagued Afghanistan in the tri-series tournament on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has played two previous finals in this format, the Asia Cup T20 in 2016 and the Nidahas Trophy in 2018, losing to India both times.

"We haven't played the perfect game of cricket yet," Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said. "We have been good in certain areas and average in certain areas. We are still trying to find the perfect game."

Bangladesh snapped a four-match losing streak to Afghanistan by winning the last game by four wickets in a dress rehearsal for the final. It has a 2-4 record against Afghanistan.

"We haven't got to the last five or six overs with only two or three wickets down. We lose too many wickets in the first 10 overs," Domingo said.

Afghan skipper Rashid Khan sustained a hamstring injury in the last game of the group phase, making him a doubt for the final.

Rashid took four wickets against Bangladesh in the T20 series before claiming 11 wickets in the one-off test match in which Afghanistan registered a 224-run victory.

"Can't say anything right now. Had some work on it today and yesterday. Hope it does work," Rashid said.

Rashid came back into the game to bowl, which aggravated the injury.

"I think I should not have bowled but when the team needs you, you have to be there," he said. "If I have a 10-percent chance to play, I will go for it because I love my country," Rashid said.

