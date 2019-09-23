All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|57-24
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|92
|64
|.590
|9½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|45-33
|47-31
|Boston
|81
|74
|.523
|20
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-41
|44-33
|Toronto
|63
|93
|.404
|38½
|29
|6-4
|L-2
|31-44
|32-49
|Baltimore
|51
|105
|.327
|50½
|41
|4-6
|W-1
|25-56
|26-49
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|46-35
|50-25
|Cleveland
|92
|64
|.590
|4
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|49-32
|43-32
|Chicago
|68
|87
|.439
|27½
|23½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-39
|33-48
|Kansas City
|57
|100
|.363
|39½
|35½
|2-8
|L-1
|29-47
|28-53
|Detroit
|46
|109
|.297
|49½
|45½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-56
|24-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|60-21
|42-33
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|8
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|52-29
|42-33
|Texas
|75
|81
|.481
|27
|17
|3-7
|W-1
|42-33
|33-48
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|32
|22
|3-7
|L-1
|36-39
|34-47
|Seattle
|66
|90
|.423
|36
|26
|6-4
|L-1
|33-42
|33-48
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|96
|61
|.611
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|50-31
|46-30
|Washington
|85
|69
|.552
|9½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|42-31
|43-38
|New York
|81
|74
|.523
|14
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|43-31
|38-43
|Philadelphia
|79
|75
|.513
|15½
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|43-35
|36-40
|Miami
|54
|101
|.348
|41
|31½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-51
|24-50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-St. Louis
|89
|67
|.571
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|49-29
|40-38
|Milwaukee
|86
|70
|.551
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|49-32
|37-38
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-6
|51-30
|31-44
|Cincinnati
|73
|83
|.468
|16
|13
|6-4
|L-1
|41-37
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|91
|.417
|24
|21
|1-9
|L-9
|31-44
|34-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|59-22
|41-34
|Arizona
|80
|76
|.513
|20
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|39-36
|41-40
|San Francisco
|75
|81
|.481
|25
|11
|5-5
|W-1
|33-42
|42-39
|San Diego
|70
|86
|.449
|30
|16
|2-8
|W-1
|36-42
|34-44
|Colorado
|67
|89
|.429
|33
|19
|5-5
|L-1
|40-38
|27-51
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3
Miami 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4
San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.