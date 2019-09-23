  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/23 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 102 55 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-2 57-24 45-31
Tampa Bay 92 64 .590 _ 5-5 L-1 45-33 47-31
Boston 81 74 .523 20 10½ 5-5 W-1 37-41 44-33
Toronto 63 93 .404 38½ 29 6-4 L-2 31-44 32-49
Baltimore 51 105 .327 50½ 41 4-6 W-1 25-56 26-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 96 60 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-35 50-25
Cleveland 92 64 .590 4 _ 7-3 W-1 49-32 43-32
Chicago 68 87 .439 27½ 23½ 4-6 L-1 35-39 33-48
Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½ 35½ 2-8 L-1 29-47 28-53
Detroit 46 109 .297 49½ 45½ 3-7 W-1 22-56 24-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 60-21 42-33
Oakland 94 62 .603 8 _ 8-2 L-1 52-29 42-33
Texas 75 81 .481 27 17 3-7 W-1 42-33 33-48
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32 22 3-7 L-1 36-39 34-47
Seattle 66 90 .423 36 26 6-4 L-1 33-42 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 61 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 50-31 46-30
Washington 85 69 .552 _ 5-5 L-1 42-31 43-38
New York 81 74 .523 14 6-4 W-1 43-31 38-43
Philadelphia 79 75 .513 15½ 6 4-6 L-1 43-35 36-40
Miami 54 101 .348 41 31½ 3-7 W-1 30-51 24-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 89 67 .571 _ _ 7-3 W-5 49-29 40-38
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 3 _ 8-2 W-4 49-32 37-38
Chicago 82 74 .526 7 4 4-6 L-6 51-30 31-44
Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16 13 6-4 L-1 41-37 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24 21 1-9 L-9 31-44 34-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-1 59-22 41-34
Arizona 80 76 .513 20 6 5-5 L-1 39-36 41-40
San Francisco 75 81 .481 25 11 5-5 W-1 33-42 42-39
San Diego 70 86 .449 30 16 2-8 W-1 36-42 34-44
Colorado 67 89 .429 33 19 5-5 L-1 40-38 27-51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3

Miami 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.