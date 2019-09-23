NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina Courage 14 4 4 46 50 19 Chicago 13 8 2 41 39 27 Portland 11 5 6 39 40 29 Utah Royals FC 9 8 4 31 21 20 Reign FC 8 6 7 31 21 24 Washington Spirit 7 8 5 26 25 24 Houston 7 11 4 25 20 34 Sky Blue FC 5 13 4 19 17 30 Orlando Pride 4 15 2 14 21 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, September 15

Chicago 3, Sky Blue FC 0

Tuesday, September 17

North Carolina Courage 1, Houston 0

Wednesday, September 18

Utah Royals FC at Reign FC ppd.

Saturday, September 21

Chicago 3, Washington Spirit 1

North Carolina Courage 3, Utah Royals FC 0

Sky Blue FC 1, Reign FC 0

Portland 1, Houston 0

Wednesday, September 25

Washington Spirit at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Royals FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

North Carolina Courage at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Utah Royals FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 29

Orlando Pride at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Reign FC, 4 p.m.