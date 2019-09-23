  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/23 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 61 .611 _
Washington 85 69 .552
New York 81 74 .523 14
Philadelphia 79 75 .513 15½
Miami 54 101 .348 41
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-St. Louis 89 67 .571 _
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 3
Chicago 82 74 .526 7
Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16
Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _
Arizona 80 76 .513 20
San Francisco 75 81 .481 25
San Diego 70 86 .449 30
Colorado 67 89 .429 33

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3

Miami 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.