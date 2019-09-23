All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|61
|.611
|_
|Washington
|85
|69
|.552
|9½
|New York
|81
|74
|.523
|14
|Philadelphia
|79
|75
|.513
|15½
|Miami
|54
|101
|.348
|41
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-St. Louis
|89
|67
|.571
|_
|Milwaukee
|86
|70
|.551
|3
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|7
|Cincinnati
|73
|83
|.468
|16
|Pittsburgh
|65
|91
|.417
|24
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|Arizona
|80
|76
|.513
|20
|San Francisco
|75
|81
|.481
|25
|San Diego
|70
|86
|.449
|30
|Colorado
|67
|89
|.429
|33
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3
Miami 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4
San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.