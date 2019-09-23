VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Italy and Malta on Monday lobbied for systematic help from fellow European Union nations to take in migrants rescued at sea, as the latest humanitarian ship sailed toward Sicily with some 180 people saved from smugglers' flimsy boats in the central Mediterranean.

The Italian and Maltese interior ministers, joined by those of France and Germany and by EU officials, were brainstorming in Malta to work out an automatic mechanism that would ensure migrants saved at sea are distributed among other EU countries.

Current EU rules say refugees and other asylum-seekers must stay in the country where they arrive while their cases are processed, but most migrants hope to reach northern Europe to find jobs or rejoin family members who have successfully emigrated there.

Italy's previous two governments cracked down on humanitarian ships, especially former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini whose right-wing League party has gained popularity at home with anti-migrant positions. Contending that such rescues essentially facilitate traffickers, Salvini refused to let charity boats dock in Italy to disembark migrants. .

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the aim was to achieve an "emergency mechanism" for the next few months until the incoming European Commission can start work on a permanent arrangement. Seehofer said thorny questions include which ports can be used, how to distribute the migrants in Europe and how to fight human traffickers.

"For me the most important thing is that we finally find a solution for the year-long European debate about the right to asylum. The first step would be an agreement on rescue at sea," Seehofer said, describing himself as "cautiously optimistic."

The EU commissioner for migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, said the talks could chart a way forward.

"Our (top) priority is to save lives," and the second is to crack down on smugglers' networks, Avrampoulos said.

While political leaders debated, migrants aboard the Ocean Viking jumped in joy and relief after hearing that they will be allowed to disembark at the port of Messina, Sicily. The 182 men, women and children, including a newborn, aboard the humanitarian ship run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders weren't expected to arrive before Tuesday.

"I'm so full of joy! I don't know what to say now. I'm so happy! ... No more back to Libya!" exclaimed Awudu Baluduzzi, 27, from Ghana.

Many migrant traffickers are based in largely lawless Libya. While awaiting a chance to sail to European shores aboard smugglers' unseaworthy dinghies and fishing boats, migrants are kept for months or years in detention centers where they risk being beaten, raped, mutilated or forced into practically slave labor, survivors and U.N. officials say.

"With nearly 1,000 people having lost their lives this year in the Mediterranean Sea, 70% on the route from Libya to Europe, a deal is urgently needed," said Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the Geneva-based U.N. refugee agency.

He expressed hope that the Malta talks would serve as a springboard for a broader agreement among European countries.

D'Emilio reported from Rome. Geir Moulson in Berlin, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Paolo Santalucia in Valletta and Renata Brito aboard the Ocean Viking contributed.