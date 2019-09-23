TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Presidential Office made President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) doctoral dissertation public on Monday (Sept. 23) to debunk long-running accusations that her doctorate is fake.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) held a press conference at the Presidential Office to announce that the original copy of Tsai’s doctoral dissertation will be made public, CNA reported.

Huang said that Tsai has decided to authorize the National Central Library to make her dissertation available for the public to read in a bid to encourage people interested in international trade law to commit themselves to related studies, according to the report. Tsai also hopes to see more and better studies on the topic to emerge in the future, he added.

Huang went on to say that the Presidential Office has obtained Tsai’s student information from the London School of Economics, which awarded her the doctoral degree, to prove that the president went through a rigorous process to acquire her Ph.D. As this process has been carefully checked and attested by institutions such as National Chengchi University, the Ministry of Education, and the Central Election Commission, there is absolutely no question about the authenticity of her doctorate, he added.