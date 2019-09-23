Taipei (Taiwan News) — The first "non-chamber" job fair for foreigners is going to be held on Saturday (Sept. 28) in Taipei City.

On its Accupass page, All Hands announced that the "First Annual International Job Fair" will be held in Taipei from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at AVENUE | work + space. All Hands, which is a Taiwan-based networking platform founded by John Murn, says that the event is the first job fair for foreign nationals in Taiwan's history not organized by a business chamber.

The event is being presented by the Talent Circulation Alliance (TCA), a collaboration between the U.S., Taiwan, and other like-minded economies to "cultivate a deep pool of capable, internationally-integrated professionals." The TCA was jointly launched by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and Taiwanese authorities, and it is implemented by the FSE (Foundation for Scholarly Exchange).

Organizers say that the job fair seeks to bring together "forward-thinking companies" with "leading international Taiwanese talent," who have lived, studied, or worked abroad and foreign professionals. A total of 20 to 25 companies are expected to be present at the event, according to organizers.

The companies in attendance at the career fair are those that "feature diverse and international workplaces and teams." The industries represented include software, creative services, FMCG, B2B enterprise technologies, employment and education solutions, startups, and multi-national companies.

Many of the openings are geared toward foreign talent, with little or no Chinese skills required for many positions. Some openings are available to foreign applicants, while others are open to Taiwanese professionals.

The event will also include talks by governmental and NGO employment leaders, businesses exhibiting at the job fair, and universities. In addition to full-time positions, internship opportunities will also be available.

Those interested in attending the job fair can find out more information by visiting the official Facebook event page.