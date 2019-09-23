BEIJING (AP) — China's government says Taliban envoys have met with Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss peace efforts in Afghanistan.

The foreign ministry said Monday the delegation was led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban and head of its political office in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Baradar and Chinese foreign ministry officials exchanged views on the "process of advancing peace in Afghanistan," but gave no details.

Geng appealed to the United States and the Taliban to "maintain the momentum" of peace negotiations and said China is ready to play a constructive role.