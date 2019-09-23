TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rock-climbing enthusiasts have taken it upon themselves to step up safety at the Longdong rock climbing site on the northeast coast of Taiwan and create a bilingual website providing a variety of useful information on the sport in the island nation, according to a statement on the New Taipei Travel website.

Longdong is Taiwan’s premier outdoor climbing area. It offers superb sandstone sport and traditional climbing, according to TaiwanRocks.net.

As there is an inherent risk in rock climbing, Longdong climbers have, over the last 20 years, voluntarily embarked on two programs to improve safety: the Longdong rebolt program and Longdong Rock Climbing site rescue program.

The rebolt program involves monitoring and periodically replacing bolts on the rock faces to prevent falling accidents from happening, the statement said. The rescue program is aimed at supporting rescue operations, with rescue equipment placed around the climbing site and training classes being held to familiarize climbers with the proper rescue techniques.

Those interested in rock climbing at Longdong can refer to TaiwanRocks.net for additional information in order to better understand the risks involved.

The Longdong rock climbing site on Taiwan's northeast coast. (Flickr photo by HYLA 2009)