Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|94
|61
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|63
|.594
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|64
|.587
|1
___
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|85
|68
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|85
|70
|.548
|_
|Chicago
|82
|73
|.529
|3
___
Miami 5, Washington 3
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
___