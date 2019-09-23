TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday (Sept. 23) said that that the M109A6（Paladin）self-propelled howitzer "meets the needs of Taiwan's defensive operations."

During a meeting of the Legislative Yuan's Foreign National Defense Committee held to discuss the "Special Bill for the Purchase of New Fighter Aircraft," legislators posed questions to the Army on the country's weaponry needs. When Taiwan lawmaker Freddy Lim (林昶佐) asked if the Army is planning on procuring Paladin howitzers, National Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said the self-propelled gun "meets the needs of Taiwan's defensive operations, has fast reaction speeds, great power, and it is hoped that it will further enhance combat effectiveness in the future," reported CNA.

Lin then asked whether the Army's current digitalization process would include compatibility with the weapon. In response, Lt. Gen. Yang Hai-ming (楊海明), chief of staff of the Army, said that the multifunctional laser designator rangefinder has already been partially digitized and has been included in live-fire drills, according to the report.

Following the purchase of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks from the U.S. Army, the Taiwanese Army has recently begun the process of purchasing Paladin howitzers. In July, the Army said that the military acquisition would be carefully evaluated, planned, and handled in order to meet the needs of strengthening the country's defenses.

The Paladin is mainly equipped with a 39-calibre 155mm M284 cannon, which is fitted with an M182 gun mount, with a maximum range of 30 kilometers. The gun is operated with an automatic fire control system (AFCS) with ballistic computer, fitted with an optical backup and the vehicle’s inertial positioning and navigation system is integrated with the AFCS, according to Army Technology.