Video shows China dumping pollution on Taiwan Mon.,Tue.

Video shows air pollution from China pouring onto Taiwan over next 2 days

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/23 14:31
(Screenshot from WeatherRisk Explore Inc. Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Qiufen (秋分), the autumn equinox, begins today (Sept. 23), WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) posted a video projecting a large wave of pollution pouring into Taiwan over the next two days.

Peng said that air pollution from China have already begun to affect northern Taiwan and some areas have the potential to see levels of pollutants that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. As the weather is stable with poor diffusion conditions in central and southern Taiwan combines with the photochemical reactions with afternoon sunlight and pollution from China, air pollution could accumulate over the area.

A wave of northeasterly winds, combined with a high-pressure system, has brought pollutants to the east coast of China. The pollution is now wafting its way to northern and northeastern Taiwan, potentially triggering an orange alert for air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Autumn and Winter are characterized by stable weather and lead to poor pollution diffusion conditions in central and southern Taiwan. Any source of air pollution, such as from transportation and industry, domestic and foreign, is more likely to accumulate during these seasons, said Peng.
