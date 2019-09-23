TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The finance minister of Taiwan has promised to launch a complete investigation into the cigarette smuggling incident by the end of the week as questions remain about the high-profile case that has entangled the country’s top intelligence officials.

Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) of the New Power Party (NPP) raised a number of issues that he believes have not been adequately addressed, including information about the buyers of 138 of the approximately 10,000 cartons of cigarettes smuggled into Taiwan during President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)’s return from a state visit to the Caribbean in July.

An interpellation session was held on Monday (Sept. 23) to go over how the case has been processed. In response, Finance Minister Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said an investigation is underway in which credit card records are being traced to individuals who signed up to purchase the illegal cigarettes, reported CNA.

Those identified as buyers in the case include National Security Bureau (NSB) officer Wu Tsung-hsien (吳宗憲) and a number of China Airlines staffers, China Pacific Catering Services chefs, and Presidential Office guards, according to the report.

Huang also demanded that China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) be taken to task for allowing the company to be involved. The scandal led to the removal of NSB Chief Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹) and Chang Chieh (張捷), the officer in charge of the presidential bodyguards.

Last month, the National Security Bureau agents and China Airlines officials indicted for their role in the cigarette smuggling case totaled 13. Former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-ban (陳水扁) has called for the resignation of Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊), as no high-ranking official from the Presidential Office has taken responsibility for the scandal.