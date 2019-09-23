A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HOUSING MARKET BAROMETER

Economists expect sales of new U.S. homes rebounded in August after slowing the previous month.

They predict the Commerce Department will report Wednesday that sales increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 659,000 units. Sales have risen 4.1% through the first seven months of this year, a sign that buyers are responding to lower mortgage rates.

New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:

March 693,000

April 656,000

May 602,000

June 728,000

July 635,000

Aug. (est.) 659,000

Source: FactSet

PEDAL TO MARKET

Peloton Interactive makes its stock market debut Thursday on the Nasdaq under the "PTON" ticker symbol.

The New York company, known for its stationary bikes that allow users to stream workouts live or on-demand, plans to raise as much as $1.3 billion in an initial public offering of stock. Users pay thousands of dollars for Peloton machines and about $40 per month for a subscription. The company also makes high end treadmills.

IN A SPENDING MOOD

Americans have been in a spending mood this summer.

Consumer spending grew 0.6% in July after increasing 0.4% the previous month. The July rise in spending came even as personal incomes rose just 0.1%, the smallest gain in 10 months. Economists project that spending rose by a more modest 0.3% in August. The Commerce Department issues its latest snapshot of consumer spending Friday.

Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

March 1.0

April 0.7

May 0.5

June 0.4

July 0.6

Aug. (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet