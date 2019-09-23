TOKYO (AP) — After a hectic opening weekend featuring seven games at the Rugby World Cup, Six Nations champion Wales gets its campaign started on Monday in Pool D against Georgia.

The delayed start means the Welsh have a shorter turn around before facing two-time champion Australia on Sunday in a game that could determine who wins the group. Australia opened on Saturday with comeback win over Fiji.

The defending champion New Zealand All Blacks had the toughest opening assignment, starting with a 23-13 win over South Africa that continued their unbeaten streak in World Cup group games.

Among the other leading contenders, Ireland was too good for Scotland and England beat Tonga in group games on Sunday.

