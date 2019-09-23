|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|17
|9
|Detroit
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|12
|11
|Ottawa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Boston
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|8
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|11
|Florida
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|16
|16
|Toronto
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|15
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|7
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|13
|10
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Columbus
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|11
|12
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|13
|10
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|13
|9
|Chicago
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|12
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|8
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|10
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|12
|Colorado
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|13
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|17
|5
|Vancouver
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|21
|16
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|14
|Calgary
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|20
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Arizona
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|13
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|7
|San Jose
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|13
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 4, Colorado 3
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Buffalo 5, Toronto 3
Washington 3, Carolina 2
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 4, Ottawa 0
Florida 6, Dallas 0
Nashville 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Chicago 3, Boston 2, OT
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Los Angeles 7, Vancouver 5
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis 5, Columbus 3
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 1
|Monday's Games
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, CAN, BC, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.