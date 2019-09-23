Taiwan ranked No. 4 in world in net wealth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan rose to ranked the fourth-highest country in terms of net financial assets and second highest in Asia in the lasts wealth report by the Allianz Group.

According to the latest report by the German multinational financial services company titled "Allianz Global Wealth Report 2019," net finalcial assets, financial assets minus liabilities, decreased globally by 1.9 percent in 2018, and by 6.7 percent in Asia, due to a drop in Chinese household net wealth (-10.6 percent y-o-y). The U.S. leads the world with net financial assets of 184,410 euros, followed by Switzerland at 173,840 euros, Singapore at 100,370, and Taiwan not far behind in fourth place at 97,850 euros.

In Asia, Taiwan is in second place, trailing only Singapore. Taiwan also overtook Japan for the first time, which is now in third at 96,310.

While gross financial assets declined by 3.4 percent in China and 1.2 percent in Japan in 2018, it increased by a robust 5.1 percent. Only India at 9.0 percent and Indonesia at 5.8 percent saw higher growth gross financial asset growth rates than Taiwan last year.

As for liabilities, China saw the highest growth of all countries in the region at 18.2 percent. Taiwan, on the other hand, saw the third-smallest increase in liabilities in the region at 4.5 percent.

Although the development in net terms looks less favorable than gross terms for most countries, Taiwan was one of the bright spots listed in the report. Taiwan, along with Malaysia and Singapore, were the only countries in the region where the gross financial assets of private households increased more than their loans.