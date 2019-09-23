  1. Home
  2. World

D.C. United 2, Seattle 0

By  Associated Press
2019/09/23 10:15
Seattle 0 0 0
D.C. United 1 1 2

First half_1, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 6, 14th minute.

Second half_2, D.C. United, Brillant, 2 (Rooney), 54th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Leerdam, Seattle, 53rd.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Eric Weisbrod, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_18,489.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Jordy Delem, Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Emanuel Cecchini, 82nd), Bradley Shaun Smith; Victor Rodriguez (Joevin Jones, 57th), Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Luis Silva, 62nd), Gustav Svensson; Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Quincy Amarikwa, 70th), Ulises Segura (Emmanuel Boateng, 83rd); Paul Arriola, Wayne Rooney (Luciano Acosta, 77th).