  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Tour bus driver in deadly crash was on 1st trip

By  Associated Press
2019/09/23 07:51
This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in

This photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office shows a tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce C

This photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office shows a tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce C

In this photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon N

In this photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon N

This photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in

This photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in

FILE - This May 25, 2017 file photo shows a view of the world-famous hoodoos, also called tent rocks, fairy chimneys and earth pyramids, at Inspiratio

FILE - This May 25, 2017 file photo shows a view of the world-famous hoodoos, also called tent rocks, fairy chimneys and earth pyramids, at Inspiratio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a tour bus crash in Utah that left four Chinese tourists dead (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a tour bus that crashed in southern Utah and killed four Chinese tourists and left dozens more injured had recently been hired and was making his first trip.

Pete Kotowski of the National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday they are investigating the driver's background, license qualifications and medical history. He didn't disclose his name, but said he's from California. NTSB has not yet interviewed him.

Kotowski says the cause of the Friday crash is still under investigation.

Utah Highway Patrol officials have said driver swerved and might have overcorrected, sending the bus rolling over into a guardrail.

Phone messages left with the company listed on the bus, America Shengjia Inc. of California, have not been returned.