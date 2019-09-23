  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/23 07:32
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47
New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78
Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 63 94
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 68 77
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 79 70
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35
Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46
Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38, Arizona 20

San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20

N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.