DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro hit his first major league homer, one of four connections by the Detroit Tigers in a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jeimer Candelario, Gordon Beckham and Victor Reyes also went deep for Detroit, which came into the game having allowed 100 more homers than it had hit.

Detroit's Matthew Boyd (9-11), who missed his last start after the death of his grandfather, gave up three runs, eight hits and two walks in five innings.

The Tigers (46-109) are trying to avoid the second 110-loss season in club history. They need one win during a three-game home series this week against the Twins to avoid an unfortunate record — they've lost 56 home games, three shy of the record set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.

The White Sox got a homer from Wellington Castillo but lost for the 17th time in 25 games.

Joe Jimenez pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

White Sox starter Reynaldo López (9-15) allowed five runs and nine hits, including three home runs, in four innings.

Both teams got two-run homers in the first inning.

Boyd retired the first two batters of the game, but Jose Abreu singled and Eloy Jimenez hit his 30th homer. It was the 242nd homer allowed by the Tigers this season, breaking the franchise record set in 1996.

Candelario tied it in the bottom of the inning, hitting his eighth homer off López, and Beckham made it 3-2 with a solo home run in the second.

Christin Stewart's RBI single gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead in the third, and Reyes hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Castillo got the White Sox within 5-3 with a two-out RBI single in the fifth, but Castro connected to put the Tigers back up by three in the seventh.

The switch-hitting Castro, among Detroit's more promising prospects, is batting .224 through his first 25 career games.

BOYD GETS CLOSER TO HOMER MARK

Jimenez's first-inning homer was the 39th allowed by Boyd this season. With one start left, he is tied with Jack Morris (1987) for third in team history. Morris allowed 40 homers in 1986, but Denny McLain has the record with 42 in 1966. Morris pitched more than 260 innings in 1986 and 1987, as did McLain in 1966. Boyd will enter his final start with 181 1/3 innings pitched.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: DH Miguel Cabrera missed a second straight game with knee soreness.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Have Monday off before heading home to start a season-ending, seven-game homestand against the Indians and Tigers. Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday's opener.

Tigers: Off on Monday before hosting the Twins for three games starting Tuesday. Spencer Turnbull (3-15, 4.66) is scheduled to start for the Tigers against Jake Odorizzi (14-7, 3.59).

