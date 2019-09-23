National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|106
|17
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|47
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|70
|Miami
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|16
|133
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|70
|71
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|42
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|60
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|52
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|110
|60
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|46
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|54
|83
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|61
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|101
|64
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|37
|Oakland
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|78
|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|46
|67
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|97
|44
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|76
|78
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|63
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|48
|63
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|45
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|55
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|75
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|50
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|35
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1
|.833
|67
|61
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|78
|47
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|19
|24
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|36
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|34
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|46
|Arizona
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|44
|50
|Thursday's Games
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24
Dallas 31, Miami 6
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Sept. 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 29
Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
|Monday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.