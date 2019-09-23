National Football League

  1. Home
2019/09/23 04:25
2019/09/23 04:25
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78
Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35
Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46
Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.