  1. Home
  2. World

Protesters take the streets of Rio to denounce girl's death

By  Associated Press
2019/09/23 03:25
A protester attends a gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha Sales Félix, whose photo of her clutching a yellow balloon is circulating onli

A protester attends a gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha Sales Félix, whose photo of her clutching a yellow balloon is circulating onli

People hold up yellow balloons during a gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha Sales Félix, whose photo of her clutching a yellow balloon i

People hold up yellow balloons during a gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha Sales Félix, whose photo of her clutching a yellow balloon i

Protesters with yellow balloons carry a banner that reads in Portuguese: "Stop killing us" during a gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha

Protesters with yellow balloons carry a banner that reads in Portuguese: "Stop killing us" during a gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha

Youths attend a protest and gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha Sales Félix, whose photo of her clutching a yellow balloon is circulatin

Youths attend a protest and gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha Sales Félix, whose photo of her clutching a yellow balloon is circulatin

A woman cries during a protest and gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha Sales Félix, whose photo of her clutching a yellow balloon is cir

A woman cries during a protest and gathering in memory of the late 8-year-old Ágatha Sales Félix, whose photo of her clutching a yellow balloon is cir

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Some 200 people are marching in Rio de Janeiro to protest the death of an 8-year old girl killed by a stray bullet during a police operation, while family members buried her body.

Protesters braved the rain Sunday to express their anger at the death of Ágatha Sales Félix, shot Friday in Rio's largest shantytown.

Children carried yellow balloons in protest, alluding to a photo of Sales that has been circulating on social media. Those leading the march carried a banning saying "Stop Killing Us" in red letters.

Residents blame police for the girl's death. Police say they were merely responding to an attack. There are no reports of other people being injured in the incident or arrests made.

An investigation has been opened.