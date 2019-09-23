BENGALURU, India (AP) — South Africa captain Quinton de Kock hit an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls and powered his side to a series-leveling nine-wicket victory over India in their third and final Twenty20 match on Sunday.

India missed a chance to win a first-ever T20 series against South Africa on home soil after winning the toss and scoring only 134-9.

De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (28 off 26) put on a rapid 76 off 61 for the opening wicket on a friendly batting surface as South Africa went on to reach 140-1 in 16.5 overs.

Hardik Pandya (1-23) got the lone wicket for India but it didn't deter South Africa. De Kock and Temba Bavuma (27 not out) put on 64 as the visitors romped home in style.

