TORONTO (AP) — The reality of what the new women's pro hockey union was launching didn't resonate with Brianne Jenner until she came out of the locker room and saw the crowd — many of them young girls — in the stands of the 700-seat arena.

The leap of faith taken by the Canadian national team forward and more than 200 other top players — a pledged in May to not compete professionally in North America this season while demanding a single economically viable league — took its first tangible step in Toronto over the weekend.

The stars played in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association "Dream Gap Tour" stop, which featured some 80 Canadian players split over four teams for a two-day tournament.

"I think going into today I underestimated how special it was going to be, being on the ice and when you felt the crowd," Jenner said after the team named after her defeated Team (Rebecca) Johnston 4-3 in the opening game.

"I think the cheers that we heard were something bigger than just a hockey game. There was a lot of passion in that rink," she added. "Last spring, when we had the announcement of the (Canadian Women's Hockey League) folding, I don't think too many of us thought we'd have this kind of event put together in the short time that we did. So to see the talent out there, to see the fans supporting us, it was a pretty special day."

Historic, perhaps as well, Jenner added, because it provided players validation that they just might be on to something.

"It's knowing what we're doing is something that's bigger than ourselves," said fellow national team member Kacey Bellamy. "And 50 years from now, we're going to look back and say, 'Wow, we started this.'"

Though it might be premature for anyone to get ahead of themselves, the tour got off to a solid start.

The game began with a ceremonial faceoff featuring Hockey Night in Canada television fixtures Don Cherry and Ron MacLean, and PWHPA executive and Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford. And it ended with Jenna McParland stuffing in a rebound to break a 3-3 tie with 3:20 remaining.

Just as important was the turnout, both games were played in front of a mostly packed arena with single-game tickets costing $15.

More impressive was the large collection of corporate sponsors the union assembled to not only pay for the players' travel, lodging and food, but also outfit them with jerseys and track suits emblazoned with the PWHPA logo.

Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, served as the title sponsor, and has also committed to paying for the four Canada-based teams' practice times. Adidas provided the clothes. Budweiser was on board, while also offering up a lounge for fans. The NHL Players' Association provided enough of a commitment to have its logo placed on the upper right chest of the jerseys.

Other sponsors included Secret, Bauer, Tim Hortons and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The "Dream Gap" name of the barn-storming tour represents the missing link for young girls who fear being limited to competing in college or the Olympics while never having a shot to play professionally.

The PWHPA is also made up of U.S. and European players and has already scheduled tour stops in New Hampshire and Chicago next month with more in the planning stages. American players also made their union debuts this weekend by playing games against Boston College and San Jose Sharks alumni.

Hefford, who served as the CWHL interim commissioner when it folded last spring, estimated the PWHPA has already attracted more financial support from sponsors than the Canadian league did in its final year.

"Companies are coming on I believe because they've come to understand the current circumstance of the game where you have a player like Marie-Philip Poulin or a Hilary Knight making $3,000 a year. People didn't understand that," Hefford said.

The players' movement was borne out of the CWHL's demise after a 12-year run in which it out-grew its limitations in relying on volunteers and how much it could pay players under Canadian tax laws. Another issue was players accepting the status quo of little-to-no compensation, with players spending their own money on everything from tape to airport parking for away games.

Sarah Nurse was dismayed by the playing conditions during her one CWHL season after completing her four-year college career at Wisconsin. She noted Badgers players were treated far better than the pros.

"When I came to the CWHL and I saw everybody so satisfied with what they had, it shocked me and it made me sad because it was like, 'You guys, we're so much better than this,'" Nurse said. "So when the CWHL folded it was honestly just the kick in the butt we needed to really put this thing in motion."

What remains unclear is what the women's pro hockey landscape will resemble a year from now, and whether the PWHPA can generate enough momentum to gain the attention of the game's stakeholders, in particular Hockey Canada, USA Hockey and the NHL. Another question is the stability of the five-team, U.S.-based National Women's Hockey League, which is embarking on its fifth season without many of its most high-profile players.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has repeatedly said he doesn't want to be viewed as "a bully" in pushing a women's league out of business. He's also said the NHL doesn't believe in either of the league's business models. Though the NHL provides funds to the NWHL, the league is mostly backed by private investors.

The players are pushing for the NHL to step in because it can provide them stability and the necessary infrastructure — from marketing to man-power — to promote and grow women's hockey.

"It's not about them just doing us a favor," Hefford said of the NHL. "We bring content. We bring diversity and inclusion. We bring some entertainment value that people love."

Though Jenner said every option is on the table, the NWHL isn't considered a realistic option with players having already gone through the disappointment of the CWHL folding.

"It's not about someone coming in and saying, 'I have $20 million. I want to start a pro league, beautiful'" Hefford said. "That's not what these players want. They want something that they know in 10 years, 15 years, 20 years down the road is going to be there, and it's going to continue to grow and it's going to be strong. So to me, you need that infrastructure and we never had that with the CWHL."

