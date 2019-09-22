  1. Home
Trump's Sunday: Modi rally in Texas, Morrison event in Ohio

By DEB RIECHMANN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/22 22:22
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is joining a Texas welcome party for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (nah-REN'-drah MOH'-dee), who's visiting the United States amid trade tensions between the allies.

Tens of thousands of Indian Americans are expected at a Houston rally — "Howdy Modi!" — on Sunday.

After Houston, Trump plans to stop in Ohio where he'll join Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an Australian-owned manufacturing plant. Trump will end his day in New York as he readies for events this coming week at the U.N. General Assembly. That's what's brought Modi to the U.S.

The U.S. has accused India of imposing a range of trade barriers and has ended preferential trade deals with India. In return, India imposed higher import duties on U.S. goods.