American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/22 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 101 55 .647 _
Tampa Bay 92 63 .594
Boston 80 74 .519 20
Toronto 63 92 .406 37½
Baltimore 50 105 .323 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 95 60 .613 _
Cleveland 91 64 .587 4
Chicago 68 86 .442 26½
Kansas City 57 99 .365 38½
Detroit 45 109 .292 49½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 101 54 .652 _
Oakland 94 61 .606 7
Texas 74 81 .477 27
Los Angeles 70 85 .452 31
Seattle 66 89 .426 35

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.