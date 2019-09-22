American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|101
|55
|.647
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|63
|.594
|8½
|Boston
|80
|74
|.519
|20
|Toronto
|63
|92
|.406
|37½
|Baltimore
|50
|105
|.323
|50½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|95
|60
|.613
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|64
|.587
|4
|Chicago
|68
|86
|.442
|26½
|Kansas City
|57
|99
|.365
|38½
|Detroit
|45
|109
|.292
|49½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|101
|54
|.652
|_
|Oakland
|94
|61
|.606
|7
|Texas
|74
|81
|.477
|27
|Los Angeles
|70
|85
|.452
|31
|Seattle
|66
|89
|.426
|35
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.