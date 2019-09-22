  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/22 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 101 55 .647 _ _ 6-4 W-1 56-24 45-31
Tampa Bay 92 63 .594 _ 6-4 W-3 45-32 47-31
Boston 80 74 .519 20 11½ 4-6 L-2 37-41 43-33
Toronto 63 92 .406 37½ 29 7-3 L-1 31-44 32-48
Baltimore 50 105 .323 50½ 42 3-7 L-1 24-56 26-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 95 60 .613 _ _ 6-4 L-1 45-35 50-25
Cleveland 91 64 .587 4 1 7-3 L-1 48-32 43-32
Chicago 68 86 .442 26½ 23½ 4-6 W-3 35-39 33-47
Kansas City 57 99 .365 38½ 35½ 3-7 W-1 29-47 28-52
Detroit 45 109 .292 49½ 46½ 2-8 L-5 21-56 24-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 101 54 .652 _ _ 6-4 L-1 59-21 42-33
Oakland 94 61 .606 7 _ 9-1 W-4 52-28 42-33
Texas 74 81 .477 27 18 2-8 L-7 42-33 32-48
Los Angeles 70 85 .452 31 22 3-7 W-1 36-39 34-46
Seattle 66 89 .426 35 26 7-3 W-1 33-42 33-47

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 60 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-3 50-30 46-30
Washington 85 68 .556 _ 6-4 W-2 42-31 43-37
New York 80 74 .519 15 6-4 L-1 43-31 37-43
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 15½ 5 5-5 W-1 43-35 36-39
Miami 53 101 .344 42 31½ 2-8 L-3 29-51 24-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 88 67 .568 _ _ 7-3 W-4 49-29 39-38
Milwaukee 85 70 .548 3 _ 8-2 W-3 48-32 37-38
Chicago 82 73 .529 6 3 5-5 L-5 51-29 31-44
Cincinnati 73 82 .471 15 12 6-4 W-1 41-36 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 90 .419 23 20 2-8 L-8 31-44 34-46
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 99 56 .639 _ _ 6-4 L-1 58-22 41-34
Arizona 80 75 .516 19 5 5-5 W-3 39-36 41-39
San Francisco 74 81 .477 25 11 4-6 L-3 33-42 41-39
San Diego 69 86 .445 30 16 1-9 L-3 35-42 34-44
Colorado 67 88 .432 32 18 6-4 W-1 40-38 27-50

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-12) at Washington (Corbin 13-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-9) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.