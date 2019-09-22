All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 16 5 9 57 56 37 Atlanta 17 11 3 54 53 37 Philadelphia 15 8 7 52 55 43 Toronto FC 12 10 10 46 54 50 D.C. United 12 10 9 45 40 38 New York 13 13 5 44 51 48 New England 10 10 11 41 45 52 Chicago 9 12 11 38 48 43 Montreal 11 17 4 37 43 59 Orlando City 9 14 9 36 41 46 Columbus 9 15 8 35 37 46 Cincinnati 6 22 4 22 30 74

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 19 4 8 65 78 34 Seattle 14 9 8 50 50 47 LA Galaxy 15 13 3 48 51 50 Minnesota 14 10 6 48 49 40 Real Salt Lake 14 12 5 47 42 38 San Jose 13 13 5 44 50 49 FC Dallas 12 11 8 44 47 42 Portland 13 13 4 43 45 44 Colorado 11 15 6 39 54 60 Houston 11 16 4 37 43 52 Sporting Kansas City 10 14 7 37 46 57 Vancouver 7 15 10 31 33 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 14

New York City FC 2, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, FC Dallas 0

Columbus 3, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1, Montreal 0

New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United 1, Portland 0

Toronto FC 3, Colorado 2

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Seattle 4, New York 2

LA Galaxy 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

New York 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, September 21

Atlanta 3, San Jose 1

Columbus 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, New England 0, tie

Houston 2, Orlando City 1

Colorado 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

LA Galaxy 2, Montreal 1

Toronto FC 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday, September 22

Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New England at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 29

Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.