TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fifth annual Hsinchu City Marathon (新竹市城市馬拉松) is scheduled to take place on Feb. 23, 2020 and feature historic sites as well as coastal and riverside scenery along the route, according to a Hsinchu City Government press release.

Participants in the marathon will start from the Nanliao Sports Park (南寮運動公園), run past historic sites, such as the Hsinchu East Gate, Hsinchu Municipal Government Hall, Hsinchu Station, and Hsinchu Park, then enter the Qianjia area with its countryside landscapes. After taking in the idyllic scenery, participants will then run along the left bank of the Toucian River and enter Fisherman's Wharf for the final sprint towards the finish line, said the press release.

According to the city’s Department of Education, this year’s edition of the marathon, which took place in January, had many firsts, including having runners pass through Hsinchu Air Force Base and recruiting more than 26 groups to provide local delicacies so that participants could enjoy running, sightseeing, and eating at the same time. There will also be many firsts and special services and activities in the 2020 marathon, with the aim of improving on last year's, the department said.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said that this year's marathon attracted more than 8,500 runners from 15 countries and featured rest stations that provided plenty of refreshments as well as numerous cheerleading squads to cheer participants along the way. The mayor said next year's event will also feature a new route and welcome members of the public to take on the challenge.



The Hsinchu City Marathon is divided into a 42 km full marathon, a 24 km half marathon, and a 13.5 km variant, with the total capacity set at 8,500 participants.

The event is not yet open for registration. Those who are interested in participating should check this website periodically for updates about Taiwan's running events.

(Hsinchu City Government photo)