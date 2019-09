SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — England beat Tonga 35-3 in a Rugby World Cup Pool C match on Sunday.

___

England 35 (Manu Tuilagi 2, Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie tries; Owen Farrell 3 conversions, 3 penalties), Tonga 3 (Sonatane Takalua penalty). HT: 18-3