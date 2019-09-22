ALCAÑIZ, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Marc Márquez dominated the Aragón Grand Prix to continue his march toward a sixth MotoGP world title on Sunday.

Márquez had no problem protecting his pole position start from the grid and sped away from the pack on his Honda for his fourth consecutive win at the Motorland Aragón circuit.

It was Márquez's 52 career MotoGP win and his 200th race in all categories since his debut in Moto3 in 2008.

Andrea Dovizioso was second and Jack Miller crossed the line third to complete the podium.

