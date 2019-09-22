Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) lost in the women's singles final at the 2019 BWF China Open Sunday, failing to win the title but recording her best ever performance in the tournament.

In addition, based on ranking points calculated by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Tai will retake the world No. 1 position next week thanks to reaching the final of the China Open in Changzhou. Tai is currently ranked world No. 4, according to BWF data.

Facing Spanish player Carolina Marin in the final match, Tai took the first game 21-14.

In the second game, the 25-year-old Tai had a 4-0 lead before Marin's came back to level the score 15-15. The Spanish player, 26, continued her momentum going on to win 21-17.

As the tension built in the third game, the score was tied six times before Marin took the lead 14-13 and then won the next five points.

Despite closing the gap to 17-19, Tai failed to sustain her push and Marin won the match 21-18.

It was Marin's second consecutive China Open championship.

Tai has played Marin 11 times in her career, winning seven of the encounters.

Despite the loss, the result was still Tai's best in the China Open tournament, which is part of the BWF Super Series tournaments and one of the three BWF World Tour Super 1000 events.

The China Open was held in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province from Sept. 17-22 with a cash purse of US$1 million.