Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/22 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 93 61 .604 _
Cleveland 91 63 .591 _
Tampa Bay 91 63 .591 _

___

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Sunday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 84 68 .553 _
Milwaukee 84 70 .545 _
Chicago 82 72 .532 2
New York 80 73 .523

___

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-12) at Washington (Corbin 13-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___