Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|93
|61
|.604
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|63
|.591
|_
|Tampa Bay
|91
|63
|.591
|_
___
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|84
|68
|.553
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|70
|.545
|_
|Chicago
|82
|72
|.532
|2
|New York
|80
|73
|.523
|3½
___
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-12) at Washington (Corbin 13-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___