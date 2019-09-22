TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The daylily blooms on Fuli Township's Lioushihdan Mountain (六十石山) and neighboring Chike Mountain (赤柯山) in Yuli Township along Hualien County’s Coastal Range are expected to last through Oct. 15, affording visitors extra time to admire the seas of the golden flowers at these locations during the Double Ten Day holiday, CNA reported on Sunday (Sept. 22).

The annual Daylily Festival, which is jointly organized by the Hualien County Government and local farmers’ associations, is usually held from early August to mid-September. Fuli Farmers’ Association Secretary-General Chang Su-hua (張素華) said that the daylily flowers were initially sparse this year, due to the drier climate, but that after the abundance of rain brought by Typhoon Bailu, daylilies on the mountains began to fully bloom.

As the plants' blooming period will last one month longer than usual this year, festival activities will be prolonged accordingly, Chang added.

Tsai Zong-han (蔡宗翰), secretary-general of the Yushi Area Farmers' Association, said that while the blooms continue, peak tourist season has ended, so there are not many vehicles in the area. Tsai recommended that visitors drive their cars up into the mountains or take the shuttle buses and stay at local farmers’ houses overnight to stargaze or participate in the guided eco-tours organized by the community.