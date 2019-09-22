  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Daylilies to remain in bloom in eastern Taiwan through Double Ten Day

Visitors encouraged to stay at local farmers’ houses and stargaze or participate in guided eco tours

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/22 16:05
(Hualien County Government photo)

(Hualien County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The daylily blooms on Fuli Township's Lioushihdan Mountain (六十石山) and neighboring Chike Mountain (赤柯山) in Yuli Township along Hualien County’s Coastal Range are expected to last through Oct. 15, affording visitors extra time to admire the seas of the golden flowers at these locations during the Double Ten Day holiday, CNA reported on Sunday (Sept. 22).

The annual Daylily Festival, which is jointly organized by the Hualien County Government and local farmers’ associations, is usually held from early August to mid-September. Fuli Farmers’ Association Secretary-General Chang Su-hua (張素華) said that the daylily flowers were initially sparse this year, due to the drier climate, but that after the abundance of rain brought by Typhoon Bailu, daylilies on the mountains began to fully bloom.

As the plants' blooming period will last one month longer than usual this year, festival activities will be prolonged accordingly, Chang added.

Tsai Zong-han (蔡宗翰), secretary-general of the Yushi Area Farmers' Association, said that while the blooms continue, peak tourist season has ended, so there are not many vehicles in the area. Tsai recommended that visitors drive their cars up into the mountains or take the shuttle buses and stay at local farmers’ houses overnight to stargaze or participate in the guided eco-tours organized by the community.
Hualien County Coastal Range
Lioushihdan Mountain
Chike Mountain
daylilies
Daylily Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Daylily Festival in Taiwan’s Hualien to begin Aug 3
Daylily Festival in Taiwan’s Hualien to begin Aug 3
2019/07/28 15:38
Easter lilies blooming at Whitestone Lake in Taipei’s Neihu
Easter lilies blooming at Whitestone Lake in Taipei’s Neihu
2018/05/28 14:42
Now is the best time to appreciate blooming daylily flowers in Hualien, Taiwan
Now is the best time to appreciate blooming daylily flowers in Hualien, Taiwan
2017/08/29 16:53