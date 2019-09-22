All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 4 4 0 0 8 17 9 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 8 Boston 3 1 0 2 4 8 8 Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 11 14 Detroit 3 1 1 1 3 9 9 Tampa Bay 4 1 2 1 3 7 11 Florida 5 1 3 1 3 16 16 Toronto 4 1 3 0 2 10 12 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 18 15 Washington 3 3 0 0 6 10 7 N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 13 10 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 7 3 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6 Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 9 Philadelphia 4 1 2 1 3 8 10 N.Y. Rangers 3 0 3 0 0 6 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 4 3 1 0 6 13 10 Chicago 4 2 1 1 5 11 12 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 8 6 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 4 10 Winnipeg 3 1 1 1 3 7 7 Minnesota 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 Colorado 3 0 3 0 0 4 11 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 17 5 Vancouver 4 3 1 0 6 16 9 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 14 16 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 11 12 Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 8 10 San Jose 3 0 3 0 0 8 13

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1

Toronto 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Calgary 2

Saturday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 4, Ottawa 0

Florida 6, Dallas 0

Nashville 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Chicago 3, Boston 2, OT

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, CAN, BC, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.