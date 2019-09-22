TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During her current visit to Taiwan, the wife of Peru’s former foreign minister has lauded Taiwan for contributions to the world that are “transcending diplomatic ties,” as the island grapples with a domino effect in which it has been losing Pacific allies.

Maria Luisa de Cossio de Gonzales Posada, 74, is currently the leader of Freedom House's Peru branch. Her husband, Luis Gonzales Posada, served as president of Congress as well as foreign minister for the South American country.

The daughter of a diplomat, she lived in Taiwan between 1961 and 1963, during which she studied at Taipei American School. “I spent some wonderful adolescent years in Taiwan,” she told CNA, recalling the unforgettable memories of trips to the island’s Alishan, the mountainous home of what she called “fantasy-like” giant sacred trees.

According to Posada, Taiwan boasts numerous merits in which it takes pride, including the integrity of its people and democratic values, technological advances, and pledges of aid to the world. “These are beyond diplomatic relations,” she said, acknowledging the humble number of nations now recognizing Taiwan.

The democracy advocate also commended Taiwan for its respectable performance in many global rankings and its efforts to become a role model in various respects, such as through its human rights record. Regrettably, Taiwan has been unable to participate in most international organizations, CNA quoted her as saying.

During her sojourn in Taiwan, Posada will pay visits to the drug control center in Taiwan and the Keelung branch of Chang Gung Medical Hospital. In particular, she will learn about how these facilities treat drug addiction, reported CNA.

Taiwan has lost two Pacific allies in a single week, with the Solomon Islands and Kiribati switching allegiance to China on Monday (Sept. 16) and Friday, respectively. The island is left with only15 allies.